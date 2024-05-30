Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $2.52 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
SPGP opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.31 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
