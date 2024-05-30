Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $2.52 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.31 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.