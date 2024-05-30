Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.45. 9,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,030. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $203.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.