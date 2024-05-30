Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 144.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 141.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

