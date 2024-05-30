Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $1.90 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after buying an additional 141,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.28. 7,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,680. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

