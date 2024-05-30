Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $1.92 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 1,074,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,427,762. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

