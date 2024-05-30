Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

