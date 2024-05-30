Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.1% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 11,963,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 51,698,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 409,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

