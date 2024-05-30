Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,242. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

