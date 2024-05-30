Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stake Boosted by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $43,281,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Forward Air by 809.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 726,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

