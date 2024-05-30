Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading Down 1.7%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 14,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 26,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLJH. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 813,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after buying an additional 250,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth $1,918,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 114,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.