Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.51

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 15444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

