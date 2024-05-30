Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Down 2.3%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €51.15 ($55.60) and last traded at €51.15 ($55.60). 149,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.35 ($56.90).
Fraport Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.60.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.