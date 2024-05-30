Fredrick Schaufeld Buys 46,833 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 46,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,345.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 153,447 shares of Telos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $672,097.86.

On Friday, May 24th, Fredrick Schaufeld bought 54,650 shares of Telos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $217,507.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of Telos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 100,248 shares of Telos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $401,994.48.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of Telos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82.

Shares of TLS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.90. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

