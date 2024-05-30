Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,358 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 654,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $7,168,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,146,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,422,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

