Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Raised to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.13) to GBX 570 ($7.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 615 ($7.85) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Performance

About Fresnillo

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 626 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,504.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 536.06. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 435.20 ($5.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 697.60 ($8.91).

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.