Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $7.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.63. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Frontier Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

