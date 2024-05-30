FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FULO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. FullNet Communications has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

