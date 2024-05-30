Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Up 150.2% in May

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the April 30th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 2.0 %
Fury Gold Mines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,897. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.07. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.59.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
