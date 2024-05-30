Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Up 150.2% in May

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the April 30th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

Fury Gold Mines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,897. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.07. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991,015 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company's stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

