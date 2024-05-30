Gaimin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Gaimin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00469551 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,500,629.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

