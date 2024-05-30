Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE:GH opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. Gamehost has a 1-year low of C$8.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.55 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 25.28%. Equities analysts predict that Gamehost will post 1.009901 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

