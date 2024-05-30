Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Garden Stage Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of GSIW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 183,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. Garden Stage has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

