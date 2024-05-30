Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Garden Stage Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of GSIW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 183,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. Garden Stage has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.99.
About Garden Stage
