GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $175.62. 1,400,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,148. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $182.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $478,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

