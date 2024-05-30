Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth $188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $954,000.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.