Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
