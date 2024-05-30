General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GE opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

