Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 56,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

