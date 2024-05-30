Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.58. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,221,684 shares changing hands.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,975 shares of company stock worth $313,834 in the last 90 days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

