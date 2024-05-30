GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 5.6%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $50.13. 334,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,364,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.49.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GitLab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in GitLab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

