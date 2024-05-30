Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:GDV)

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.1 %

GDV traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 9.93. 47,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,181. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. Global Dividend Growth Split has a twelve month low of 7.65 and a twelve month high of 10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.43.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

