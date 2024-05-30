Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.13. 6,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

