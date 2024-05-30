Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Down 0.2%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.82. 897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

