Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.75

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
