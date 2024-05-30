Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,251. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$83.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRT.UN. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.70.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

