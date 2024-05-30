Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Declares $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $234,343 over the last three months.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

