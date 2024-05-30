Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Declares $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
