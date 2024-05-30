GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.32

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.32 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 3263379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

