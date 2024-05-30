Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.073-3.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Guess? also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.47 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 0.1 %

GES traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. Guess? has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,499,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

