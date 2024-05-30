Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Down 34.0 %

OTCMKTS GTHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Guided Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

