Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.46

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 175731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

