Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

HWCPZ stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

