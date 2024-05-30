Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 4.5%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,926,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,058,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 233.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

