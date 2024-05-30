Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 790,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,395. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

