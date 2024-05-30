Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HFBK remained flat at $32.25 on Thursday. Harford Bank has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Harford Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Harford Bank’s payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Harford Bank Company Profile

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

