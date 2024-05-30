Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) PT Raised to $5.80

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.10 to $5.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.84% from the stock’s previous close.

HMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

