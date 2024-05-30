Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 619234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).
Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile
Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.
