HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $324.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.33 and a 200 day moving average of $306.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

