Head to Head Survey: PSQ (PSQH) & Its Competitors

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $8.77 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.36

This table compares PSQ and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PSQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 561 666 22 2.29

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 94.12%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

