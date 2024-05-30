Head to Head Survey: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.62 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.64 CURO Group $418.33 million 0.00 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 158.53%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than CURO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94% CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats CURO Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.