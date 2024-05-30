Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 20,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 307.58%.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

