Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Helios Underwriting Price Performance
Helios Underwriting stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.21). The stock had a trading volume of 59,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,405. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.14. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.05.
About Helios Underwriting
