Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Helios Underwriting stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.21). The stock had a trading volume of 59,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,405. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.14. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.05.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

