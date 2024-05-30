Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hello Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Hello Group Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.12.
Hello Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hello Group
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.
