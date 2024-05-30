Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,274,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,853 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,143,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 836.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 702,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 627,475 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 413,849 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 52,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

